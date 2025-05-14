PUTRAJAYA, May 14 — Communications Minister today said it has introduced the Concert and Events in Malaysia Incentive (CEMI) to revitalise the local music and hospitality industries while attracting high-quality international shows to Malaysia.

Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil said the programme will be open for applications from May 15 to July 10 this year, offering financial incentives to event organisers who meet key criteria.

“This initiative is part of our efforts to stimulate the live entertainment industry, while also ensuring that international events contribute meaningfully to the local economy and cultural landscape.

“CEMI will offer financial incentives to organisers who meet the criteria, which include economic impact, increased tourism potential, incorporation of local content, and compliance with the programme’s guidelines,” he told reporters during the ministry’s weekly press conference here today.

MORE TO COME