SEGAMAT, May 14 — Police here arrested an elderly man, who is in his 70s, for the alleged abuse of his neighbour’s pet cat in Taman Yayasan here yesterday.

Segamat police chief Superintendent Ahmad Zamry Marinsah said the neighbour, who had earlier lodged a missing cat report, had lodged a report against her neighbour alleging that the man had taken and abused her pet.

He said the report was made after the neighbour, a local woman who is in her 20s, discovered a video footage of her Turkish-breed cat being physically abused by her elderly neighbour that was earlier disseminated on social media sites.

“Following that, the woman then came across her neighbour poking at something in the drain at her house.

“After checking, the woman then found her cat in the drain covered in blood and was believed to have been physically abused by the suspect," he said in a statement today.

Ahmad Zamry said through the detailed examination of the video footage, the suspect was clearly beating and throwing the cat into an unoccupied house.

He said police then arrested the suspect at his home at 12.20am to assist in investigations.

“The suspect later admitted to abusing the cat because he felt disturbed after he was questioned by investigators,” he said.

The case is being investigated under Section 428 of the Penal Code for animal mischief, Section 29(1) of the Animal Welfare Act 2015 for animal abuse and cruelty and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.