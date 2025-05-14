KUALA LUMPUR, May 14 — The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) has identified safety enhancement measures for its personnel travelling in trucks for operations, following the crash that claimed the lives of nine Federal Reserve Unit (FRU) personnel yesterday.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said a discussion would be held with the Department of Internal Security and Public Order leadership, as the department also used trucks to transport General Operations Force (GOF) personnel.

“Among the aspects under review is the addition of a better system to protect passengers in the trucks, although these trucks have long benches that may or may not be compatible with the system,” he said when contacted today.

He said another measure being considered was the use of buses and police patrol cars to escort the force’s vehicle convoys.

In the 8.50am incident yesterday, nine personnel from FRU Unit 5 based in Sungai Senam, Ipoh, were killed after the truck they were travelling in collided with a lorry. — Bernama