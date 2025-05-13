LAHAD DATU, May 13 — Two of the four men feared missing after entering a forest in Tamaco, Tungku, near here last Thursday have been found safe and have made their way out of the area.

Lahad Datu Fire and Rescue Station chief Sumsoa Rashid said the four individuals, who had entered the area to collect forest produce, split into two groups.

“A group of two managed to get out of the forest area safely, while the remaining two are still missing.

“The Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM), along with other rescue agencies including 33 Malaysian Armed Forces personnel and three civilians, is conducting a search and rescue (SAR) operation for the two missing individuals within a one-kilometre radius from the location where they were last seen,” he said in a statement today.

However, he said the SAR operation for the remaining two victims was suspended at 4pm due to heavy rain and would resume tomorrow morning.

Meanwhile, Lahad Datu deputy police chief Superintendent Jimmy Panyau confirmed that the two individuals still missing in the forest were military personnel aged 37 and 41.

According to him, the two individuals had gone fishing in Sungai Sri Darun and later entered the forest via a small tributary to collect tree roots for medicinal use, after which they went missing. — Bernama