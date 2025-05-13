KUALA SELANGOR, May 13 — The proposal to ban the sale of electronic cigarettes or vape in Selangor will be presented and discussed more thoroughly at the upcoming State Government Council meeting (MMKN), said Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari.

He said Public Health and Environment Committee chairman Jamaliah Jamaluddin had been instructed to do so following an integrated meeting held with the agencies involved.

“I have instructed that a paper be made and presented to MMKN for us to consider because any decision by the state government must be made comprehensively by looking at all aspects so that it can guarantee the health of current and future generations,” he said.

He said this at a press conference after the handover ceremony of the Raw Water Guarantee Scheme (SJAM) Package A and Package C Project here today.

Earlier, Jamaliah in a statement announced that the integrated meeting with the Menteri Besar’s Office involved the Selangor State Health Department (JKNS), the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) and the Local Authorities (PBT).

According to Jamaliah, the meeting was held to obtain a comprehensive overview of the enforcement, legal and socio-economic aspects related to the sale of vape.

On April 24, the media reported that the Terengganu state government will enforce a ban on the sale of electronic cigarette products at all premises in the state starting August 1.



