JOHOR BARU, May 12 — The police have reportedly launched an investigation against an alleged assault of a punk band vocalist after he did not kiss the hands of a group of men after performing at a skinhead concert.

Malay paper Kosmo! cited Johor Baru South district police chief Asst Comm Raub Selamat saying an investigation paper has been opened under Section 148 of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Act.

“The police were informed about the incident yesterday and began investigations as soon as a report was lodged.

“We are also urging the victim or any witnesses to come forward and file a police report to assist in the investigation,” he was quoted saying.

Section 148 deals with “possessing weapons or missiles at a riot”, while Section 233 is on “improper use of network facilities”.

Yesterday, two one-minute video clips went viral showing a group of six to seven men stopping, dragging, and beating another man.

One of the videos also showed a suspect using a metal rubbish bin to mercilessly strike the victim.

Punk band Armpunk Sindicate claimed that the men attacked its vocalist while he was coming out of the toilet, just because he “didn’t kiss their hands.”

“What kind of culture is taking root in our artistic spaces? Is this what we’re promoting in the scene?” They asked on Instagram.

The band also claimed that urine was thrown to them while performing on stage.

The vocalist, named as Zed, has since sarcastically “praised” those in the public for not reacting towards the incident.

“Art is not a place for physical conflict. There is no space for bullies in art. Art is a safe space for us to connect and empathise with one another,” he said on the band’s Instagram account.