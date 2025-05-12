KUALA LUMPUR, May 12 — The Wesak Day celebration is a significant reminder of the importance of upholding universal values that encompass compassion, harmony and peace, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

In his Wesak Day message today, Anwar said that in Malaysia, the celebration serves to awaken the conscience of society, encouraging the promotion of human dignity and sincere respect among people in the midst of diversity.

“Therefore, I urge all of us to embrace this spirit for a united and harmonious nation while preserving our inclusive traditions and culture,” he said.

Wesak Day is observed by Buddhists today to mark three important events in the life of Gautama Buddha — his birth, enlightenment and passing. — Bernama