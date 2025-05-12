KANGAR, May 12 — The Raja of Perlis, Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin Jamalullail, has called on all quarters to continue strengthening the teachings of Ahli Sunnah Wal Jamaah in the state, which are firmly rooted in the Quran and Sunnah.

His Royal Highness said support must be given to the organisation of knowledge-based programmes and beneficial activities to uphold the true teachings of Islam, and at the same time reject superstitions and deviant practices that contradict the teachings of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

“Let us prosper this state by strengthening all that is good so more people may benefit,” said Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin when officiating the closing ceremony of the 10th edition of the “Perkampungan Sunnah” programme here last night.

Also in attendance were the Raja Perempuan of Perlis Tuanku Tengku Fauziah Tengku Abdul Rashid, the Raja Muda of Perlis Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail and the Raja Puan Muda of Perlis Tuanku Dr Hajah Lailatul Shahreen Akashah Khalil.

Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin also reaffirmed Perlis’ position as a stronghold of Ahli Sunnah Wal Jamaah teachings, which rejects the misuse of religious terms such as ‘seeking blessings’, ‘sacredness’ and dreams of seeing the Prophet.

The programme, themed “Mengangkat Kebijaksanaan, Meruntuh Kedangkalan”, was held from May 9 until yesterday and featured nearly 60 speakers from Malaysia and abroad, including Saudi Arabia, Indonesia and Singapore. — Bernama