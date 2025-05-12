KEPALA BATAS, May 12 — A leadership institute named after the late Tun Abdullah Ahmad Badawi is proposed to be established as a training and research center for politics under Umno.

Umno President Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said the proposal will be brought to the Umno Supreme Working Council Meeting (MKT) next month as part of efforts to strengthen the study and documentation of the political journey and thoughts of the fifth prime minister.

“We will establish this as an institute, not only for training, but also to serve as a research center for Umno,” he told reporters after officiating the launch of the Tun Abdullah Ahmad Badawi MARA Junior Science College (MRSM) here today.

Also present were the Penang Deputy Chief Minister I Datuk Mohamad Abdul Hamid, Bertam State Assembly Member Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican, Chairman of the Mara Council Datuk Seri Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki, and the late Tun Abdullah’s son, Tan Sri Kamaluddin Abdullah.

Ahmad Zahid who is also the Deputy Prime Minister said that the institute will also become an important reference source for researchers and historians, especially with the upcoming 80th anniversary of Umno next year.

“Currently, there is a research unit, but we will expand it so that it can serve as a reference material for researchers and historians of Umno’s struggle,” he said.

In addition to renaming MRSM Kepala Batas to MRSM Tun Abdullah Ahmad Badawi, Ahmad Zahid also instructed the management of MRSM to organize a special seminar within this month to discuss the thoughts and political career journey of the Father of Human Capital Development.

He stated that the seminar will explore the ideology and contributions of Tun Abdullah during his tenure as an Administrative and Diplomatic Officer (PTD), Director-General of the Youth and Sports Department, up to the positions of Deputy Prime Minister and Prime Minister of Malaysia.

Ahmad Zahid said the seminar will bring together intellectuals, historians, and professionals. — Bernama





