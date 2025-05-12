KUALA LUMPUR, May 12 — Police are tracking down additional witnesses to assist in the investigation into a crash involving a married couple riding a high-powered motorcycle, which was hit by a four-wheel drive vehicle just before the Duta Toll Plaza heading towards the city last Saturday.

Kuala Lumpur Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT) chief ACP Mohd Zamzuri Mohd Isa said the case is still under investigation, with the remand of the suspect extended by one more day starting today.

“The investigation papers will be submitted to the deputy public prosecutor tomorrow.

“If a directive to charge is issued, the suspect will be charged on the same day,” he said when contacted today.

According to earlier reports, the 2.30pm crash left the 53-year-old male motorcyclist with a fractured collarbone and ankle injuries, while his 49-year-old wife suffered serious injuries including a broken ankle, fractured ribs and internal bleeding in the brain. Both victims are currently being treated at Sungai Buloh Hospital.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the crash occurred when the suspect attempted to overtake another motorcycle but failed to avoid the couple’s vehicle, hitting the right side of their motorcycle.

The 32-year-old suspect was remanded for two days after lodging a police report about the incident at 6.55pm on the same day.

The case is being investigated under Section 42(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for reckless and dangerous driving.

Police urge anyone with information on the incident to contact Insp Muhammad Farhad Kamaruddin at 011-31903054 or report to the nearest police station. — Bernama