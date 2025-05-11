KUALA LUMPUR, May 11 — President Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi today defended Umno’s decision to join the unity government, hitting back at opposition parties that have criticised the alliance with DAP, a long-time rival of the party.

He reminded detractors that these same critics once worked alongside DAP for nearly a decade, accusing them of now using religious rhetoric to undermine the current political collaboration.

“I am aware that our decision to form a unity government after the 15th General Election is still a subject of criticism and discussion.

“Some question our sincerity, and there are even those who incite the public with the narrative that Umno is now bowing to DAP.

“In reality, this is not an exclusive conspiracy. This is a state decision. The unity government today is formed by 18 political parties, including Barisan Nasional, Pakatan Harapan, GPS, GRS, Warisan, and others. It is a cross-border cooperation aimed at ensuring stability,” he said in his speech at the Umno 79th anniversary celebration at the World Trade Centre here.

Zahid then reminded “to those eager to stir up religious and racial sentiments” to remember that they are the same ones who once teamed up with DAP in Barisan Alternatif, and later in Pakatan Rakyat, for nearly a decade.

“They are also the ones who formed a government with DAP to bring us down in the 2018 General Election, even going as far as to abandon their principles by using the Keadilan logo.

“Umno has never allowed its members to pray in front of DAP offices, nor has Umno ever elevated any DAP leader to the stature of Khalifah Umar Abdul Aziz.

“Ironically, when Umno worked with MCA and MIC, we were also branded as infidels,” he said.

Zahid said the same individuals are repeating the very same political model, but this time hiding behind the guise of religious rhetoric.

“This is the political hypocrisy that some among us are beginning to fall for,” he added.

With some Umno members are swayed by Opposition’s sentiments, Zahid urged all members and leaders to stop sowing suspicion, rise up, and strengthen its trust.

“Rest assured, all the major decisions we make are not made by one individual alone. They stem from collective deliberation, from leadership that considers the welfare of this party.

“Every decision will undoubtedly bring challenges, some will be bruised, and some will be tarnished, but believe me, as long as we have breath in our bodies, the party’s priorities will never be torn apart, and the dignity of our struggle will never be betrayed as long as we continue to earn your trust,” he said.