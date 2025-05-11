MECCA, May 11 — The healthcare services for Malaysian pilgrims in the Holy Land saw a significant milestone this Haj season as the Public Health Unit of Lembaga Tabung Haji (TH) utilised digital tablets in implementing the Ziarah Rahmah (visit to pilgrims) programme at every maktab (residential facility) it operates here.

TH Public Health Unit Operations Coordinator Dr Abdullah Husam A Shukor said the use of this technology, introduced for the first time this Haj season, enables health visits from room to room to be carried out more swiftly, systematically and comprehensively.

“This year, TH has equipped its personnel with digital tablets complete with SIM cards and internet access. Now, when healthcare personnel visit (Malaysian) pilgrims, we can directly access their health information online via the system.

“Through the use of these tablets, healthcare personnel can access the Pre-Haj Health Screening Reports within the Ministry of Health’s MyVAS system through the SIHAT system (a health information system developed by TH for medical personnel in the Holy Land),” he said when met by the Malaysian media here.

Dr Abdullah Husam said this new approach marks a significant improvement compared to the previous manual method, which involved recording treatment information in the Pilgrims’ Health Record Book during past Haj seasons.

He said the facility allows personnel to review the pilgrims’ medical history, including disease status, medications taken, and if there is a need for further treatment more quickly and accurately.

“This digital transformation makes our work more efficient. Personnel can immediately determine the health status of a pilgrim, whether in the green (healthy), yellow (at risk), or red (chronic illness) category, thereby assisting in prioritising visits and early intervention,” he said.

Dr Abdullah Husam said during Ziarah Rahmah, TH healthcare personnel also provide health education, particularly on heat exhaustion, heat stroke, dehydration, and the risk of respiratory infections.

“Pilgrims are also advised to drink at least two litres of water daily and to avoid exposure to intense heat, especially from noon to Asar. They are also encouraged to wear hats, use umbrellas, and wear face masks in crowded areas, including at the Grand Mosque,” he said.

Apart from general health, Dr Abdullah Husam said Ziarah Rahmah also helps healthcare personnel detect unreported illnesses, including eye conditions and minor wounds.

“Pilgrims will also be assisted in obtaining medication if their supply is insufficient, and if necessary, they will be referred to the nearest TH clinic — for example, pilgrims staying at the Abraj Al Janadriyah Hotel will be referred to the clinic on the third floor,” he said. — Bernama