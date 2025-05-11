KUANTAN, May 11 — A seven-year-old girl who was reported missing at the Sungai Balok estuary was found drowned late last night.

Pahang Fire and Rescue Department Director, Mohd Razam Taja Rahim, said the victim, Nur Afia Ramadhannie Zolkurnain, was discovered about 1.5km from where she was believed to have gone missing.

“She was found by firefighters on a sandbank at 12.43am,” he said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, Kuantan police chief, ACP Wan Mohd Zahari Wan Busu, said the girl, who had gone to the site with her family to swim and hunt for clams, went missing at around 3.50pm.

He added that a preliminary examination did not reveal any injuries or signs of foul play, and the body has been sent to the Forensic Department of Tengku Ampuan Afzan Hospital for further examination.

He advised parents and guardians to remain vigilant and closely supervise their children at recreational spots such as beaches and waterfalls. — Bernama