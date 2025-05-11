KUALA LUMPUR, May 11 — All trainees under the National Service Training Programme (PLKN) 3.0 Series 2/2025, which begins today, will undergo the same training modules, despite being placed in two separate camps based on gender.

National Service Training Department (JLKN) director-general, Major General Datuk Ya’cob Samiran said male trainees are based at the 505 Territorial Army Regiment Camp in Pekan, Pahang, and female trainees are at the 515 Territorial Army Regiment Camp here.

“There is no difference in the training content. Any variation will only relate to the physical capabilities and health conditions of the individual trainees.

“Physical training will be conducted in stages and based on increasing levels of difficulty,” he said during a media briefing after observing the registration of female trainees at the 515 Territorial Army Camp today.

He added that the core structure of the training modules has been retained, with several enhancements made compared to those used in PLKN 3.0 Series 1/2025.

“The training modules are still 70 per cent military-based and 30 per cent national identity components, with slight enhancements in execution through more hands-on practical sessions,” he said.

Commenting on today’s registration process, Ya’cob said that 550 trainees, comprising 350 males and 200 females, are expected to take part in this PLKN session, which runs for 45 days until June 24.

He said the registration process is expected to take two to three days, as many trainees have requested late registration due to issues such as camp location or personal preparedness.

Ya’cob added that JLKN is open to accepting voluntary trainees, subject to available slots, and confirmed that 30 voluntary participants have already registered.

Previously, 116 trainees completed the PLKN 3.0 Series 1/2025, which ran for 45 days from Jan 12 to Feb 25 at the 515 Territorial Army Regiment Camp.

Taking place after a seven-year suspension, it involved 73 male and 43 female trainees aged between 18 and 25.

The gradual reintroduction of the national service programme aims to foster patriotism, national unity and personal resilience among Malaysian youth, while equipping them with the physical and mental fortitude to face life’s challenges. — Bernama