KOTA KINABALU, May 11 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said he did not discuss the possible dissolution of the Sabah State Legislative Assembly during his meeting with Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Musa Aman today.

He said the decision to dissolve the state assembly rests solely with the Governor and Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor.

“The meeting focused primarily on Sabah’s development and strengthening cooperation between the state and federal governments,” he told reporters at the Seri Kinabalu Palace today.

Anwar said the discussions covered various sectors, including oil, and took into account input from state leaders with the aim of addressing key concerns and identifying areas for improvement.

The meeting marked Anwar’s first courtesy call on Musa since his appointment as the Sabah Governor.

Speculation of a possible early dissolution of the state assembly had intensified ahead of today’s meeting between the Prime Minister and the Governor.

The rumours gained further traction after Hajiji issued a statement on Friday, saying Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) is prepared to go solo in the next state election if Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Barisan Nasional (BN) proceed with their announced cooperation for the polls.

Hajiji reiterated GRS’s view that Sabah-based parties should form the core of the state government, emphasising their deeper understanding of local realities, cultures and the needs of Sabahans, while still acknowledging the important role national parties play within the broader political landscape.

Hajiji’s statement came after PH secretary-general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail and Unity Government Secretariat chief Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki announced in a joint statement that PH and BN had agreed to work together in facing the next Sabah state election.

Sabah State Legislative Assembly Speaker Datuk Seri Kadzim Yahya had been reported as saying that the five-year term of the current state assembly will expire on November 11. — Bernama