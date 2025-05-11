KUALA LUMPUR, May 11 — A heart-wrenching scene unfolded early this morning in Perak as a female elephant, captured on video, desperately tried to push a lorry after her calf, believed to have been killed by the heavy vehicle, was found on the road.

The incident took place on the Gerik-Jeli East-West Highway (JRTB) and has left social media users moved by the mother’s unwavering determination to protect her child.

The heartbreaking video, lasting a mere minute and 11 seconds, went viral, stirring deep sympathy among viewers as they watched the mother elephant refusing to leave the site of the incident, seemingly trying to save her calf.

It’s understood that the accident occurred around 2am, involving a lorry carrying chickens and a baby elephant, which was found trapped beneath the front end of the vehicle.

Director of the Perak Wildlife and National Parks Department (Perhilitan), Yusoff Shariff, confirmed that they were alerted to the incident at approximately 3:30am.

The department quickly moved the mother elephant to a safer area to allow for the removal of her deceased calf.

“Upon our arrival, we found that a five-year-old male elephant had died after being hit by the lorry while attempting to cross the road.

“Our team was dispatched to the scene to conduct operations, monitor the situation, and safely relocate the mother elephant to a safer area,” he explained to Sinar Harian.

He further stated that the mother elephant, estimated to be between 25 and 27 years old and weighing around 2.2 tons, was successfully moved.

The calf’s body was later removed and will be disposed of according to standard procedures, by burial.

Meanwhile, Gerik District Police Chief, Superintendent Zulkifli Mahmood, confirmed that a statement regarding the accident would be released shortly.