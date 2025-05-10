KUALA LUMPUR, May 10 — The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) is deploying nearly 6,200 officers and personnel to ensure security during the Asean Summit, scheduled to take place in the Federal capital on May 26 and 27.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Hussain said PDRM’s readiness has been strengthened through a series of drills, including Ex Rimau Asean in February and Ex Asean organised by the National Security Council (MKN) from May 5 to 7.

“PDRM is fully prepared. The training covered VIP convoy escorts, riot control, handling explosive threats, and counter-terrorism response.

“Elite units such as the Special Action Unit (UTK) and 69 Commando are also on standby and ready to be deployed at any time,” he told Bernama today.

Although no threats have been detected so far, Razarudin said PDRM remains alert, taking into account incidents that have occurred at previous international summits.

He said PDRM is also monitoring political and security developments in Asean and partner countries to address any issues that may affect the summit’s safety.

As part of a comprehensive security approach, PDRM is working with other agencies, including the Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM), Civil Defence Force (APM), Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM), Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (APMM), and private security firms.

Razarudin added that besides the main venue at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre, police contingents in states hosting side events, such as Terengganu, Penang and Langkawi, have also been instructed to increase their readiness.

“Foreign delegates usually visit tourist sites as well as attend meetings. So, PDRM will maintain a high level of security at popular tourist spots and public areas throughout the summit,” he said. — Bernama