ISKANDAR PUTERI, May 10 — A 27-year-old man driving a red Maserati registered in the republic caused a fatal four-vehicle crash on the Second Link Expressway yesterday and videos of the incident are circulating on social media.

The 7pm collision occurred at Km0.6 of the highway connecting Johor and Singapore as the driver attempted an illegal U-turn and slammed into the central divider, New Straits Times (NST) reported today.

The impact sent fragments of the metal guardrail flying into the opposite lane, hitting a 26-year-old motorcyclist, the Malaysian newspaper reported.

The motorcyclist crashed into the debris and was thrown onto the road shoulder.

He suffered severe injuries to the head and legs and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash also caused the motorcyclist’s storage box to be flung into oncoming traffic.

Two other motorcycles then struck the box, but both riders escaped unharmed.

Iskandar Puteri district police chief Assistant Commissioner M. Kumarasan said the Maserati driver whom NST reported as a Singaporean, was attacked by several enraged motorists at the scene.

“They assaulted the suspect using a helmet before police managed to intervene,” he was quoted as saying by NST.

He added that the luxury vehicle was also damaged in the scuffle.

Separately, national news agency Bernama reported that the Maserati driver has since been released after questioning.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for reckless or dangerous driving causing death.

It is also being probed under Section 324 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing hurt with a weapon.

Police are calling for witnesses to contact the district traffic or criminal investigation department at 07-5101322.