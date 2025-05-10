KUALA LUMPUR, May 10 — Putrajaya and the Sarawak state government have reached an agreement to settle all issues related to Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas) and Petroleum Sarawak Bhd (Petros) through dialogue.

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said the agreement was reached during a meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, with Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, which was also attended by Petronas’ and Petros’ top leadership at the Perdana Putra complex in Putrajaya.

“The Prime Minister and Sarawak Premier have agreed to settle in the near future the basic principles, as previously agreed, to facilitate the discussions between Petronas and Petros,” it said in a statement yesterday.

The PMO said the meeting took place amid a cordial and harmonious atmosphere based on the spirit of unity.

The move to reach the agreement, it said, is vital to ensure the great potential identified through the collaboration between Petronas and Petros can be explored thoroughly and implemented effectively.

“This includes expediting the commercial supply of energy to Asean member states,” it said.

According to the statement, the Prime Minister and the Sarawak Premier have agreed to resolve all issues that arose prior to this through dialogue. — Bernama