KUALA LUMPUR, May 9 — More than half of respondents in a survey on Malaysians’ views about the criminal justice system said they oppose the pardon plea by former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak.

The survey, conducted by Merdeka Center and commissioned by Projek Sama, a civil society group consisting mostly of academics, polled over 1,200 Malaysians between March and April this year.

Respondents were asked four primary questions, one of which specifically addressed their opinion on Najib’s pardon. Only a third supported the plea, while over half opposed it, citing feelings of betrayal.

“Overall, 32.7 per cent of respondents supported his pardon plea on the grounds that he has contributed to the country, while 57.8 per cent believed that Najib should not be pardoned for various reasons,” the group said in a statement.

Among those who opposed the pardon, slightly over a third said their objection stemmed from the belief that Najib’s scandal was a betrayal of the people and caused significant losses.

Another 15 per cent cited pending cases as their reason for opposing the former prime minister’s pardon, while 8.1 per cent pointed to Najib’s refusal to admit guilt despite his conviction.

Najib is currently seeking to serve his remaining sentence at home, even as he continues to face trials for multiple corruption and criminal breach of trust charges related to the 1MDB scandal.

Across ethnic backgrounds, Najib’s pardon bid enjoyed the strongest support from Indian respondents at 62.2 per cent, followed by Muslim Bumiputeras at 50.5 per cent and Malays at 43 per cent.

Among ethnic Chinese, 95 per cent rejected his plea, while 51 per cent of Bumiputeras of other faiths also opposed it.

Across political leanings, unsurprisingly, Najib enjoyed the highest support from Barisan Nasional (BN) supporters, at 67 per cent.

Among Pakatan Harapan (PH) supporters, 87 per cent said they opposed Najib’s pardon.

The Perikatan Nasional (PN) camp was evenly divided, with 46.1 per cent supporting the pardon bid and 44.6 per cent opposing it.

Among supporters of Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS), Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS), and Warisan, slightly over half of respondents opposed the pardon, while 39.2 per cent were in favour.

The survey also found that opposition to Najib’s pardon was markedly higher among urban dwellers at 63.6 per cent. However, those with household incomes below RM4,000 were mostly supportive.

Projek Sama said the survey was commissioned to commemorate May 9, the date marking the fall of the BN government led by Najib, driven by public anger over a consumption tax blamed for the soaring cost of living and the 1MDB scandal.