KUALA LUMPUR, May 9 — A 73-year-old woman died and seven others were injured after a Volvo XC90 rammed into a KFC outlet in Sitiawan, Perak, last night.

Manjung district police chief ACP Hasbullah Abd Rahman said the crash occurred at around 9.05pm at the traffic light junction in front of the restaurant along Jalan Sitiawan-Lumut.

The XC90 was driven by a 29-year-old man travelling from Kampung Koh towards Sungai Wangi.

“Upon reaching the traffic light intersection in front of the KFC Sitiawan restaurant, the driver is believed to have lost control of the vehicle, veered to the right and crashed into the KFC building.

“The vehicle also struck eight restaurant patrons — comprising seven adults and one child — who were inside the premises at the time,” he said in a statement.

The elderly victim died while receiving treatment at the emergency ward of Hospital Seri Manjung.

The driver suffered minor injuries and has been detained under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

Hasbullah also urged witnesses to contact investigating officer Insp Nur Syafiqah Baharudin at 012-6375962 or 05-6899072.