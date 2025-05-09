KALABAKAN, May 9 — The government, through the Ministry of Education (MOE), has allocated RM2.329 billion this year for the development of 52 new school projects in Sabah.

Minister Fadhlina Sidek said the allocation was part of the MOE’s continuous efforts to address the issue of dilapidated schools in the state.

“The upgrading of dilapidated schools is indeed ongoing, with billions of ringgit being spent to ensure that these efforts continue,” she told reporters during the two-day Program Tindak Susul Parlimen working visit, which ended today.

During the programme, Fadhlina, accompanied by Kalabakan member of Parliament Datuk Andi Muhammad Suryady Bandy, visited two schools, namely, Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Ulu Kalabakan and SK Kalabakan, as well as the construction site of an additional building for SK Umas.

Fadhlina said there were 390 upgrading and reconstruction projects for dilapidated schools in Sabah, of which 230 had been completed.

Meanwhile, she assured that the MOE would resolve issues involving school buildings without occupancy certificates (OCs), as well as matters related to school land in the Kalabakan parliamentary constituency, which were preventing the affected schools from receiving assistance.

“We (MOE) have taken note of these issues. We have held discussions with the state government, and I believe this reflects a strong commitment from the MOE to ensure continuous engagement with the Sabah government to resolve the matters,” she said.

Fadhlina said the MOE would consider applications from the Kalabakan MP, assemblymen in the constituency and government-linked companies (GLCs) keen to work together in building a hostel facility for students at SK Kalabakan.

“This is especially for children who live quite far from school and need hostel accommodation to ensure their attendance,” she said.

According to her, the ministry would continue to take proactive steps to ensure children in Sabah had proper access to education. — Bernama