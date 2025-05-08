KUALA LUMPUR, May 8 — A woman found dead along the Kesas Highway is believed to have jumped out of a moving vehicle following an argument with her husband, police said today.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Commissioner Datuk Rusdi Mohd Isa said the husband, who has since been arrested, admitted during interrogation that the couple had argued over the use of the van and the woman’s lack of a driving licence.

“During the argument, the woman stated that she wanted to jump and then did so. Despite this, the husband continued driving home,” he said at a press conference at the Kuala Lumpur Contingent Headquarters.

Rusdi said the 50-year-old husband was later apprehended at his home in Taman Kinrara, Puchong.

The case is being investigated under Section 304A of the Penal Code for causing death by negligence.

The deceased, identified as a 44-year-old woman from Menglembu, Ipoh, is believed to be of Chinese descent.