KAJANG, May 8 — Lawyers representing footballer Mohamad Faisal Abdul Halim have applied to the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) to reopen the investigation into the acid attack case involving the Selangor FC winger.

Lawyer Nik Zarith Nik Moustpha, representing Faisal, said they had submitted a letter to the AGC regarding the matter on April 15 but have yet to receive any feedback.

Nik Zarith said they received a letter from the AGC on Feb 18, which stated that the case had been classified as “No Further Action” (NFA),

“The letter stated that the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) could not find any clues that could link any individual as a suspect to this case and that all efforts carried out for that purpose have been unsuccessful.

“As such, we have submitted a letter to the AGC to reopen thea investigation as a proactive measure to ensure this case is given the necessary attention. Our client (Faisal) is always ready if the investigation is reopened,” he said at a press conference at the Messrs Mohd Ashraf, Nik Zarith & Co law firm here today.

Faisal’s other lawyer, Mohd Haijan Omar, said although their client (Faisal) was disappointed with the outcome of the investigation, he (Faisal) understood that the investigation was carried out based on the law.

“Our client hopes he can get justice because the injuries he sustained serious injuries which have left him traumatised. Our client acknowledges that he does not the cause of the incident as he has no problems with anyone,” he said.

Mohd Haijan also said that they would discuss with Faisal to determine the next steps.

“Our focus now is to identify the culprit and (we) hope the AGC will reopen the investigation into the case,” he said.

On May 5 last year, the 27-year-old Faisal fell victim to an acid attack by an unidentified individual at a shopping mall in Petaling Jaya, suffering fourth-degree burns on several parts of his body and was subsequently placed in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for 10 days. — Bernama