KUALA LUMPUR, May 8 — The government has established the Digital Asset and Artificial Intelligence (AI) Advisory Council, a strategic entity that will be the main driver of the country's digital economic growth, said the prime minister's senior press secretary.

Tunku Nashrul Abaidah said the move is in line with the rapid development of digital assets and AI technologies, which are now among the main catalysts for global economic growth and a determinant of a country's competitiveness.

“The council will play a role in providing strategic advice and guidance to ensure that Malaysia is able to harness these high-impact technologies and compete at the forefront of the global digital economic landscape,” he said during a Prime Minister’s Office briefing, which was broadcast live on Facebook today.

Tunku Nashrul explained that the council will comprise members from various backgrounds including local and foreign experts, industry players, academics, and policy thinkers.

He said this is to ensure that the approach taken is not only in line with international best practices but also suitable for Malaysia's context and needs.