GEORGE TOWN, May 7 — There will be fewer durians in Penang this season and this could drive prices up, according to a durian farm owner.

Eric Yeap of 8321 Durian Plantation said that recent bouts of uncertain weather and rain have led to fewer fruits on durian trees.

“The season also started late this year as usually the season starts in late April but we are only starting to get the early batches of durians now,” he said in an interview with Malay Mail recently.

He said this year the number of durians will be about 30 per cent less compared to last year.

“Due to less durians, the prices may go up slightly, but it won’t be overly expensive,” he said.

Yeap, who has seven durian farms in Penang, said his farms produce about one ton of durians each day.

According to him, the prices of durians ranged between RM15 and RM150 per kilogramme.

“Kampung durians are now between RM8 and RM15 per kilogramme depending on the types available,” he said.

Currently topping the list of the most expensive durian hybrids is the recently registered Tupai King durian.

Eric Yeap displays the Tupai King durians. — Pictures courtesy of Penang Agricultural Department and Eric Yeap

Yeap, whose farm has a few of the hybrid trees, said the prices for Tupai King is now at RM150 per kilogramme.

“It’s known for its bitter with slight alcoholic taste and it was registered about two years ago by another farm in Balik Pulau,” he said.

He said now Black Thorn ranked second while Musang King ranked third in terms of prices.

A check at the state agricultural department revealed that there are still very few farms with matured Tupai King trees.

“This is why it is expensive because it’s new, with very little production but high demand,” the spokesman said.

He said last year another new hybrid was also registered by another farm in Balik Pulau, called the Cenderawasih.

The new hybrid has pinkish flesh, unlike the usual milky white, yellow or orange flesh of most hybrids in Penang.

“This hybrid is still not stable yet, with very little fruits, so we are not going all out to promote it yet,” he said.

He said even the taste for the Cenderawasih durian varied between fruits from the same tree.

“This meant it’s not stable yet, so it will take a few years for it to stabilise and mature for us to promote it,” he said.

This year, the Penang durian season starts in mid-May and is expected to end by late July or early August.