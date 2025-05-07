PUTRAJAYA, May 7 — Schools located on routes to be affected by the upcoming two-day Asean Summit in the capital city will be shut for remote learning, Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil said today.

The government has encouraged both private and public employers to work from home on those two days, in anticipation of heavy traffic caused by road closures.

The Ministry of Education will release the list of schools soon.

“The MoE will identify schools that are located on the key routes towards the summit location and the list will be released soon,” Fahmi said at this week’s post-Cabinet press conference here.

“Pupils from the affected schools will be allowed to learn from home.”