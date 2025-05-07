MIRI, May 7 — A special committee will be set up to coordinate and report on the progress and challenges faced by all agencies under the Regional Development Agency (RDA), says Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi.

The Deputy Minister in Sarawak Premier’s Department (Project Coordinator for Regional Development Agencies, Kuching North City Commission-DBKU and Islamic Affairs) said this committee would be chaired by him, and would oversee all nine agencies under the RDA.

The nine are the Northern Regional Development Agency (NRDA), Highland Development Agency (HDA), Mid-Rajang Regional Development Agency (Mirrda), Upper Rajang Development Agency (Urda), Rajang Delta Development Agency (Radda), Betong Division Development Agency (BDDA), Sri Aman Development Agency (Sada), Integrated Regional Samarahan Development Agency (Irsda), and Greater Kuching Coordinated Development Agency (GKCDA).

“The RDA was established to accelerate the development pace in their respective regions through the approval of projects without going through federal agencies.

“All project proposals are planned by the respective RDAs and approved by their respective Regional Development Agency Steering Committees,” Dr Abdul Rahman told reporters when met after a visit to the HDA office here yesterday.

During the visit, Dr Abdul Rahman said the implementation of all projects under these agencies would be handled by departments such as the Public Works Department (JKR), Department of Irrigation and Drainage (DID), Department of Agriculture, Rural Water Supply Department (JBALB), the local authorities, statutory bodies, as well as Resident and district offices.

In this regard, he called for strong cooperation from all agencies under the RDA to ensure that approved and planned projects would be implemented smoothly.

“They must also work together with the implementing agencies as well as the monitoring agencies to ensure timely completion.”

Dr Abdul Rahman also reminded contractors who had received letters of appointment (LOAs) to kick off their works within 30 days from the date of issuance.

“Agencies must ensure that this directive is strictly followed to prevent delays in project delivery,” he said.

Among those present were HDA regional director Juan Ubit, State Implementation and Monitoring Unit director Sapiah Daud, Sarawak Economic Planning Unit (EPU) director Florida Gala James Mijien, HDA Construction Management (Regional Agencies) manager Edward Mathew, and HDA Socio-Economic Planning and Investment Development head Fadzil Asri. — The Borneo Post