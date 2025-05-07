KUALA LUMPUR, May 7 — PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli revealed today that he was prepared to relinquish his party position and Cabinet role to help the party’s grassroots prepare for the 16th General Election (GE16).

Rafizi said he conveyed this during separate one-on-one meetings with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail while he was on leave from April 29 to May 5.

“In my meetings with Anwar, I expressed my view that campaign strategies for GE16 need to be streamlined, taking into account the current political climate.

“I told him I was prepared to not contest the deputy president post and to vacate my Cabinet role to focus entirely on grassroots campaigning.

“I also shared the same view with Saifuddin, stating my willingness to step aside so I could return to campaigning more freely and aggressively for GE16 without being constrained by government protocols,” he said in a statement.

However, Rafizi said both leaders emphasised the importance of him contesting for the party’s second-highest position and remaining in the Cabinet amid speculation about his potential resignation.

Rafizi explained that his concerns stemmed from the federal government being perceived as overly defensive, contrasting with PKR’s aggressive stance when it was in Opposition.

“That has been my strength as a politician, and it aligns better with the demands of campaigning, especially since we only have two years left until GE16.

“As a minister, I am now bound by the administration’s consensus, which makes it harder for me to speak as freely as I did before,” he said.

On his leave of absence, Rafizi clarified that it was to address issues raised during the party’s 2025 internal elections, particularly allegations of irregularities after the unexpected losses of several senior leaders.

“As deputy president, I decided to focus full-time on resolving these matters, including meeting with candidates and addressing their concerns.

“It is reasonable that party affairs should not overlap with the official duties of a minister. To me, separating responsibilities as a party leader from ministerial roles reflects a political culture we should nurture,” he added.