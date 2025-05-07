KUALA LUMPUR, May 7 — PKR vice-president Nurul Izzah Anwar has vowed to make “the best decision” regarding contesting in the party’s upcoming central leadership elections, amid growing calls for her to vie for the deputy presidency.

The 44-year-old former Permatang Pauh MP said she appreciated the views of grassroots members and party leaders urging her to take up the challenge of contesting the second-highest post in the party.

“PKR is currently in a crucial phase. Therefore, all decisions must consider not only the need to unite and strengthen bonds among comrades but also the need to revitalise the party to ensure it remains relevant and trusted by Malaysians.

“I will make the best decision possible to balance consensus, friendship, change, and meaningful reforms for all members.

“My final decision will not be for the sake of any individual but to build PKR’s future together,” Nurul Izzah said in a Facebook post today.

Growing support for Nurul Izzah's candidacy

Open backing for Nurul Izzah’s candidacy has been mounting, with endorsements pouring in from party leaders, state divisions, branches, and party wings.

Among the earliest to pledge their support was Datuk Shamsul Iskandar Mohd Akin, the Prime Minister’s senior political secretary and Melaka PKR Hang Tuah Jaya division chief. Shamsul, along with four other Melaka PKR division leaders, described their support for Nurul Izzah as the start of the party’s renewal in facing current challenges.

Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari and 19 Selangor PKR division chiefs also endorsed her, citing her ability to connect with grassroots members and prioritise the party’s interests above personal ambition.

Amirudin noted that Nurul Izzah’s leadership was not built on her family name but on her steadfast principles and willingness to confront challenges.

Pasir Gudang MP Hassan Abdul Karim also backed Nurul Izzah, stating that while he opposed cronyism, her right to contest should not be denied due to her being Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s daughter.

Other supporters include Nibong Tebal PKR chief and Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek, who praised Nurul Izzah’s ability to bring stability and continuity to the party, as well as PKR Youth chief Adam Adli Abdul Halim, who highlighted her principled leadership and appeal to the new generation.

Several state divisions, including Selangor, Pahang, Penang, Perak, Melaka, Johor, and Sarawak, have also thrown their support behind her candidacy. The Penang PKR Wanita wing described Nurul Izzah as a credible leader committed to social justice, human rights, and institutional reform.

Nurul Izzah, who lost her Permatang Pauh parliamentary seat in the 2022 general election, was subsequently appointed PKR vice-president. She has not yet confirmed her candidacy for the deputy presidency in the upcoming elections, scheduled for May 22 to 24.

The incumbent deputy president, Rafizi Ramli, has already announced his intention to defend his position, while former PKR secretary-general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail is expected to challenge him.