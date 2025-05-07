KUALA LUMPUR, May 7 — Malaysian citizens will soon be able to enjoy visa-free entry to China for a cumulative stay of up to 90 days, once both countries complete the necessary domestic procedures under the Mutual Visa Exemption Agreement.

The Embassy of China in Malaysia in a statement Tuesday said the agreement will be in force for five years and will be automatically extended for another five years.

According to the embassy, the agreement stipulates that the maximum cumulative visa-free stay for nationals of one contracting party in the territory of the other for no more than 90 days within any 180-day period.

“For foreign nationals entering China under the visa-free policy, this means that, the total number of days a foreign national stays in China must not exceed 90 within 180 days prior to any date,” it said.

The embassy explained that the 90-day period does not include the days spent in China under visa, residence permit, and other visa documents or Apec Business Travel Card.

The visa-free entry will not be granted to any foreigner who already stayed 90 days within a 180-day period and if the person has not yet reached the 90-day limit but has fewer than 30 days remaining, their visa-free stay for the next entry will be limited to the remaining days.

“Chinese citizens going to Malaysia would follow the same practice.

“We are confident that this agreement will further promote people-to-people exchanges, enhance mutual understanding and deepen multi-sector cooperation between both countries and people upon taking effect,” it added.

The agreement to extend visa exemption between China and Malaysia was exchanged during Chinese President Xi Jinping’s state visit here last month.

The extension builds on the current reciprocal agreement, which allows nationals of China and Malaysia to make visa-free visits to each other for stay up to 30 days. — Bernama