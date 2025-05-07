KUALA LUMPUR, May 6 — Local carriers Malaysia Airlines and Batik Air have temporarily suspended their services between Kuala Lumpur and Amritsar in India and Lahore in Pakistan, amid recent military skirmishes between the two sides.

Two of Malaysia Airlines’ long-haul flights have since been re-routed — flights MH2 to London Heathrow and MH22 to Paris Charles de Gaulle were diverted yesterday for a refuelling stop in Doha, Qatar, before continuing to their destinations.

“We will continue to take all necessary measures to ensure safe and reliable operations,” the airline said in a statement.

The move came following the closure of Amritsar Airport from May 7 to 9, citing concerns regarding regional security.

Earlier, Batik Air announced the cancellation of its flights to the two destinations for today and tomorrow, following the ongoing situation between both countries.

“The safety and well-being of our passengers and crew remain our highest priority,” it said in a statement.

“Batik Air is closely monitoring the situation in coordination with relevant authorities and will provide timely updates as new information becomes available.”

AFP reported that clashes between nuclear-armed India and Pakistan today sent airlines worldwide scrambling to cancel, divert or reroute flights.

The neighbours and longtime rivals exchanged heavy artillery fire along their contested frontier after India launched missile strikes in retaliation for a deadly terror attack last month.

At least 36 deaths were reported so far. Islamabad said 26 civilians were killed by the Indian strikes and firing along the border, while New Delhi said at least eight died from Pakistani shelling.