SEREMBAN, May 7 — A factory operator was charged with murder in the Magistrate’s Court here today in connection with the death of his father-in-law last month.

V. Karthiy, 32, was charged with murdering P. Sasi Kumar, 52, by punching and beating the elderly man in Taman Rahang here at about 2.30pm last April 27.

He nodded when the charge was read out before Sessions Court Judge Hazeelia Muhammad (sitting as a Magistrate), but no plea was recorded as the case is under the jurisdiction of the High Court.

Karthiy was alleged to have repeatedly punched and beaten his father-in-law in the chest, resulting in his death at 2.30pm last April 27 in Taman Rahang here.

The charge, under Section 302 of the Penal Code, provides for the death penalty or imprisonment for not less than 30 years and a maximum of 40 years and a minimum of 12 strokes of the cane, if not sentenced to death, upon conviction.

The case was handled by Deputy Public Prosecutor Nik Nur’ Aqilah Syarfa Nik Zaidi while the accused was represented by lawyer AR Thamayanthy.

The judge then set June 18 for mention for the submission of the medical and chemical reports. — Bernama