KUALA LUMPUR, May 7 — Chinese President Xi Jinping expressed satisfaction and happiness on his state visit to Malaysia last month.

He also described the visit as a great success, said Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan.

According to Mohamad, the feedback was conveyed to him recently by China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

“Congratulations to everyone,” he said when speaking at the closing ceremony of the Asean-Malaysia 2025 Chairmanship Security Exercise at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (KLCC) today.

Xi’s three-day state visit, at the invitation of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Ibrahim last month, marked his second official trip to Malaysia in 12 years, following his previous visit in 2013.

During the visit, Xi was accorded a state welcome at Istana Negara and was also hosted to an official dinner by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim at Seri Perdana in Putrajaya.

The visit saw the exchange of 31 agreement documents to strengthen cooperation, marking a new chapter in bilateral relations between the two countries.

In a separate development, Mohamad said today’s Cabinet meeting also discussed a proposal to establish an international-standard conference centre in Bandar Malaysia.

He said the proposal was raised as Malaysia may be hosting multiple high-level international events over the next five years, and the KLCC facility, given its age, should be assessed for its ongoing suitability and security readiness.

He added that Malaysia is also bidding to host meetings of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), and the Commonwealth. — Bernama