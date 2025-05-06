ALOR SETAR, May — The Sultan Abdul Halim Airport (AOR) runway is currently closed due to an aircraft-related incident at 5 p m today.

In a statement, Malaysia Airports said the closure of the runway is to facilitate the removal of a Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) aircraft and the subsequent runway clearing works.

“A Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) has been issued and the (runway) closure is expected to continue until 10.30 tonight. During the closure, all flight operations at AOR will be affected.

“Passengers including those travelling for Haj are advised to check with their respective airlines or Lembaga Tabung Haji for the latest flight information,” it said.

Panglima Angkatan Tentera sahkan terdapat insiden melibatkan pesawat TUDM di Lapangan Terbang Sultan Abdul Halim petang ini, tiada kemalangan jiwa dilaporkan.Kenyataan media mengenai insiden pesawat TUDM di Lapangan Terbang Sultan Abdul Halim akan dikeluarkan sebentar lagi... pic.twitter.com/lTSgPpsFAr — BERNAMA (@bernamadotcom) May 6, 2025

The airport will provide further updates once the runway is declared safe and open for flight operations by the Civil Aviation Authority Malaysia (CAAM). — Bernama