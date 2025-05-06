NIBONG TEBAL, May 6 — A woman working for a private company lost RM489,550 after falling victim to a Macau Scam syndicate recently.

Seberang Perai Selatan (SPS) police chief Supt Jay January Siowou said the 39-year-old woman received a phone call on Feb 17 from an individual claiming to be a police officer, who accused her of being involved in a criminal case.

“The individual claimed that the suspect needed to make payments to settle the investigation that is supposedly being carried out against her. The suspect also threatened her not to inform anyone of the matter.

“The woman then made 47 online cash transactions amounting to RM256,550 to 13 different bank accounts and 12 cash deposits amounting to RM233,000 to four different bank accounts via the cash deposit machine, with the amount transferred totalling RM489,550,” he said in a statement yesterday.

He said the victim only realised she had been duped after confiding in her younger brother and lodged a report at the Sungai Bakap Police Station yesterday, adding that the case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating. — Bernama