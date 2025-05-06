KUALA LUMPUR, May 6 — Several senior officers at the Education Ministry’s Examination Board, including its director Roslan Abu Hassan, were allegedly transferred last week following the release of an official document containing an inaccurate depiction of the Jalur Gemilang.

Roslan, who assumed his role in October 2024, has been reassigned to the Institut Aminuddin Baki, a leadership training institute under the ministry, sources told Malaysiakini in a report published in the online news portal today.

His deputy, Habibah Mat Rejab, was appointed acting director on April 28, pending the selection of a permanent replacement.

Sources also said more than five other officers from the Examination Board were transferred to other departments within the ministry.

The Education Ministry has not confirmed whether the transfers are linked to the flag blunder, and officials have declined to comment when contacted by Malaysiakini.

“We have no comment because the case is still under investigation,” said the ministry’s corporate communications chief, Nurzali Ismail, in response to media queries.

On April 24, the ministry published its 2024 SPM Analysis Report, which contained images showing incorrect versions of the national flag, including one with two stars and only eight stripes, and another with a distorted crescent and star.

The ministry apologised for the mistake and withdrew the report on the same day, pledging to correct the errors.

This incident followed similar flag misrepresentations in Sin Chew Daily and Kwong Wah Yit Poh earlier in April, which also drew public criticism and led to police investigations.

The police have since completed their probes and submitted their findings to the Attorney General’s Chambers.