KUALA LUMPUR, May 6 — Supermax Corporation Bhd co-founder Datuk Seri Stanley Thai or Thai Kim Sim, was found in contempt of court for failing to fully disclose his assets in divorce proceedings with his wife Datuk Tan Bee Geok, a move the judge described as a deliberate act of defiance.

High Court judge Evrol Mariette Peters, in a judgment delivered last month, said Thai had “wilfully and intentionally” refused to comply with a court order issued in January, calling it a show of “impertinence and total disrespect for the administration of justice”, according to a report published today in Free Malaysia Today.

On February 7, the court held Thai in contempt for not providing full details of his bank and EPF accounts, shareholdings, and properties as of April 2022, when his wife Tan filed a petition for judicial separation.

Peters emphasised the importance of upholding court orders, stating that no one should be allowed to disregard the judicial system, regardless of their status.

“No one should be allowed to thumb their nose at a court order, regardless of his position,” she stated in her 23-page ruling.

Thai, who is appealing the decision to the Court of Appeal, was fined RM60,000 and ordered to pay RM30,000 in legal costs to Tan.

The judge said Thai’s background as an experienced businessman made it clear that his failure to disclose financial details could not be due to oversight.

She also noted that Thai deliberately delayed the proceedings, describing his efforts to set aside the case as “baseless and unsubstantiated”.

Despite being informed of his non-compliance, Thai took no action to address the breaches, showing a “blatant disregard” for the court’s authority.

Peters added that Thai’s failure to issue an apology further underscored his unwillingness to take responsibility for his actions.

Thai and Tan, who married in 1987, are involved in a contentious divorce case, with both parties filing separate petitions following the deterioration of their relationship.