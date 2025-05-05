KUALA LUMPUR, May 5 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has expressed hope that the appointment of three new members to the Special Committee on Corruption (JKMR) would strengthen public confidence in the government’s efforts to enhance integrity and governance.

In a Facebook post, Anwar said that the committee plays a crucial role in advising the prime minister on various aspects related to corruption issues and reviewing the Annual Report of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

“It is hoped that the appointment of these JKMR members would reinforce public trust in the government’s efforts to improve integrity and governance, in line with the aspirations of Malaysia Madani, which emphasises the values of transparency and accountability in the country’s administration system,” he posted.

Earlier, Anwar presented the appointment letter to the three new members of the special committee, namely Senator Nik Mohamad Abduh Nik Abdul Aziz, Senator Datuk Seri Prof Emeritus Dr Awang Sariyan, and Langkawi Member of Parliament Datuk Mohd Suhaimi Abdullah in a simple ceremony at the Parliament building, witnessed by MACC chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki.

The appointment is for a term of three years, effective from April 25, 2025, to April 25, 2028. — Bernama