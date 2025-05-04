SABAK BERNAM, May 4 — The unplanned construction of houses and village developments is among the critical issues Selangor faces in tackling flood problems in the state.

State Infrastructure and Agriculture Committee chairman Datuk Izham Hashim said recent data indicated several villages urgently need flood mitigation measures to prevent ongoing disasters affecting their residents.

“The state government will take a more aggressive approach. We will proceed with building major drains or water gates if there are no other options. We cannot hesitate in making decisions that help people deal with this problem.

“We cannot wait any longer because the people are suffering severe consequences, made worse by increasingly unpredictable weather patterns,” he told reporters here yesterday.

Earlier, Izham attended a thanksgiving ceremony and gathering with Sungai Leman farmers before launching the Briar & Behn Meyer’s Advance & Sustainable Series for Excellence (Base) fertiliser technology at Dewan Seri Sekinchan, Sabak Bernam.

Briar Resources Sdn Bhd executive chairman Datuk Seri Syed Razlan Tuanku Syed Putra Jamalullail also attended the event.

In a related matter, Izham said he would visit several flood-prone hotspots in Klang tomorrow to get a clearer picture of the flood mitigation plans.

He also said that the site visit would involve various related agencies, including the Public Works Department, Department of Irrigation and Drainage as well as local authorities.

“We can’t afford to wait. While major projects are being completed, I’ll go to the ground and check each site before coordinating and implementing early action,” he added.

On April 24, the state government approved 11 urgent flood mitigation measures in critical areas statewide, including Taman Sri Muda, Meru and Taman Seri Alam, which frequently experience flooding. — Bernama