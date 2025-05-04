KUALA LUMPUR, 4 May — The Cabinet is deliberating the possibility of implementing a work-from-home (WFH) policy in conjunction with the upcoming Asean Summit, said Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil.

However, he said that no decision has been made yet.

“We discussed it two weeks ago, but there is no decision yet. I believe the Asean Secretariat in Wisma Putra is still conducting research,” he told reporters when met today.

“The focus is on those working in and around the summit venues,” he added.

The proposal for a WFH policy arose after severe traffic congestion during Chinese President Xi Jinping’s recent visit, when road closures in Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya caused major public inconvenience.

"According to the schedule the summit is at (the) months end, I believe in the upcoming Cabinet meetings we will have more information,” Fahmi said.

He added that decisions regarding specific sectors — including education and public services — are under the responsibility of the respective ministries, and the public should refer to them for further information.

The Asean Summit is expected to be held at the end of May.

On a separate note, when asked about speculation regarding a potential contest for the deputy presidency of Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) between Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution and Rafizi Ramli, Fahmi simply responded, “I have no information.”