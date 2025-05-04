KUALA TERENGGANU, May 4 — The Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security (KPKM) will increase the production of lower-priced special grade chicken eggs following the government’s decision to end egg subsidies beginning Aug 1, said its minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu.

He said this would provide the public with more affordable egg options while helping to stabilise prices.

“We also aim to increase the supply of cheaper special eggs like those sold during Ramadan (March) recently, which were priced at RM5 per tray.

“This time, we’re not sure what the price will be, but we are confident it will not spike uncontrollably,” he told reporters after attending Terengganu Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) Aidilfitri Open House here today.

On April 30, KPKM announced the subsidy removal and stated that several intervention measures would be implemented jointly with the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) to minimise the impact on the people’s cost of living.

Among these measures, the government has secured the industry’s commitment to introduce special grade eggs at reasonable prices.

Mohamad said, in addition to special grade eggs, the public can obtain competitively priced eggs through nationwide initiatives such as Jualan Agro MADANI and Jualan Rahmah.

He also emphasised that the decision to completely end both the egg subsidy and price controls-as well as the reduction in subsidy rate from RM0.10 to RM0.05 per egg effective May 1-was made through stakeholder engagement.

“The decision was made via consultation. We negotiated first with egg producers and industry players. We also implemented the removal in a soft landing manner, not abruptly. Hence, I believe egg prices will not surge,” he said.

Meanwhile, he also encouraged the cultivation of local young coconuts, especially aromatic varieties like pandan coconuts, in response to rising demand from China.

“This presents an opportunity, for example, for Terengganu with its vast land area to focus on this crop which can generate good income. China has a population of over 1.4 billion, with more than 800 million having spending power... this is a real economic opportunity,” he said.

On April 19, Agriculture Department Director-General Datuk Nor Sam Alwi said the opening of the fresh coconut market to China under the Phytosanitary Requirements Protocol marks a strengthening of biosecurity measures and the establishment of a more systematic traceability element in quality young coconut production.



He said Malaysia will export young coconuts primarily for fresh beverage consumption, with priority given to aromatic varieties such as pandan coconuts, which are known for their unique fragrance and a brix sweetness level of around 6.7. — Bernama





