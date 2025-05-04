KOTA BHARU, May 4 — A 27-year-old angler is feared to have drowned while fishing at Sungai Kampung Kebik, Tumpat, last night.

Tumpat Fire and Rescue Station Operations Commander, Senior Fire Officer II Lizan Abu Bakar, said they received an emergency call regarding the incident at 3.20 am.

“The operations team was dispatched to the location at 3.33 am. However, the fire engine could not get close to the scene due to the narrow road, so personnel had to walk to reach the site,” he said in a statement today, adding that search and rescue efforts are ongoing.

Meanwhile, Mohd Daud Che Hussin, 56, said his son, Mohd Salam, the third of five siblings, had gone fishing at around 9 pm yesterday.

“It has become a routine for my son to go fishing in the nearby river, about six kilometres from our home.

“I hope the fire department can find my son,” he said when contacted by Bernama. — Bernama