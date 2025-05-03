KUCHING, May 3 — Veteran journalist James Ritchie passed away at the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) here today.

He was 75 years old.

Former State Legislative Assembly (DUN) Speaker Datuk Seri Jacob Robert Ridu, in a statement, confirmed this, saying that Ritchie passed away after suffering from an illness.

“We are saddened to inform you that that veteran journalist Mr James Ritchie, who is also a family (member) to me, has gone to be with the Lord.

“He passed away peacefully at SGH today. May his soul rest in eternal peace,” said Ridu.

Ritchie was honoured with the 2024 Tokoh Wartawan Negara (National Journalist’s Day) Award during the Hawana Summit in Kuching on May 27 last year — a testament to his nearly five decades of impactful journalism in Sarawak and beyond.

The award was presented by Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, witnessed by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil.

Ritchie began his career in the 1970s as a crime reporter with the New Straits Times in Kuala Lumpur, covering high-profile cases such as the Japanese Red Army’s raid on the US Embassy, the capture of “Master of Disguise” Lai See Kiaw, and the criminal exploits of Wong Swee Chin, known as Botak Chin.

Throughout his career, he crossed paths with many prominent figures, including famed cartoonist Datuk Mohd Nor Khalid (Lat) and Najib Abdul Rahman, son of the late Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Rahman Hashim.

Born in Penang, Ritchie moved to Sarawak in the 1960s when his father, Datuk Seri John Ritchie, was appointed Sarawak’s Commissioner of Police.

Sarawak remained his home ever since.

In the 1980s, the New Straits Times appointed Ritchie as its first Sarawak-based correspondent, a move that opened a new chapter in his career.

His deep connection with Sarawak’s people and culture was later reflected in his extensive writing.

He authored a total of 45 books, beginning with his first at age 37. His most recent title was launched on May 21, 2024.

Starting as a cadet journalist in 1971, Ritchie rose through the ranks, later serving in various roles, including public relations officer at the Sarawak Chief Minister’s Department (1998), media consultant for Sarawak Digest (2022), editorial advisor at Sarawak Tribune (2022), executive director at Eastern Times (2006), and executive director at New Sarawak Tribune (2010).

His lifelong dedication to journalism earned him numerous accolades, including the Shell Kenyalang Gold Award, AZAM Press Award, and the Ang Lai Soon Gold Award.

Beyond journalism, Ritchie had a passion for rugby, bodybuilding, and singing. He once played rugby for Selangor and the Malaysian national team.

He leaves behind a legacy of journalistic excellence, cultural insight, and unwavering commitment to Sarawak’s storytelling.