GEORGE TOWN, May 3 — Work to replace a plane’s oil pipe that was reported to have leaked at the Penang International Airport (LTAPP) in Bayan Lepas, near here, was fully completed in March.

Penang Infrastructure, Transport and Digital Committee chairman Zairil Khir Johari said work had been carried out since December last year by an oil and gas company involved.

“I have contacted Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB) and the head of the oil and gas company at LTAPP, they informed me that there was indeed a ‘pipe leaking for Petronas Fuel Hydrant’ there last year.

“In December (last year) Petronas had carried out pipe replacement works and was fully completed in March. The results of the leak test after the repair found that there were no more new leaks,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

He said this when asked to comment on a viral message on the Telegram application claiming that there was a jet fuel leak on LTAPP which supposedly has prolonged for more than five years without any solution.

The message had also claimed that anyone passing by the area would smell a very strong jet fuel smell and that the smell was more pronounced in the afternoon when the hot weather caused it to fluctuate and further increase the risk of explosion or fire. — Bernama