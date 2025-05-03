KUALA LUMPUR, May 3 — The Madani government will continue to intensify efforts to support local artistes to produce high-quality, outstanding works, said Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

The Prime Minister said this commitment was among the matters discussed during a meeting with legendary artiste Datuk M Nasir at his office in Putrajaya yesterday.

“Yesterday, I received a visit from renowned artiste Datuk M Nasir in Putrajaya. During the meeting, we discussed the creative industry, and local arts and culture,” he said in a Facebook post.

The Prime Minister also encouraged M Nasir to remain creative in contributing to the local music industry.

M Nasir, whose real name is Mohd Nasir Mohamed, 67, is known for his intellectual and spiritual-themed works and is regarded as one of the most influential figures in the development of Malaysian music and creative arts.

In addition to being a singer and composer, he is also recognised as an actor, lyricist and art director who has played a major role in shaping cultural identity within the local entertainment scene. — Bernama





