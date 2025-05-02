KUALA LUMPUR, May 2 — The Human Resources Ministry (KESUMA) will begin disbursing the Union Affairs Development Grant (PHEKS) starting May 12 to enable trade unions to carry out various programmes, including training initiatives to strengthen their respective organisations.

Deputy Human Resources Minister Datuk Seri Abdul Rahman Mohamad said the total grant allocation has been increased to RM10 million this year, compared to RM5.8 million last year.

“With this increased allocation, we can expand the support or increase the amount each union receives. This time, it involves 551 unions. Previously, we provided between RM20,000 and RM50,000 depending on the size of the union.

“This grant is very meaningful for the unions, and we are providing it to support them in running their programmes,” he told reporters after the 2025 Labour Day Celebration and Cuepacs Gathering held here today.

Also present were Public Service Department director-general Tan Sri Wan Ahmad Dahlan Abdul Aziz, Cuepacs president Datuk Dr Adnan Mat, and Deputy Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay.

Abdul Rahman added that he and Human Resources Minister Steven Sim Chee Keong will take turns presenting the grants, starting in Sabah.

Earlier, Abdul Rahman highlighted that the Ministry is committed to strengthening policies and workers’ protection rights, noting that eight labour-related laws have been drafted and amended since last year.

All of these Acts have now been passed in Parliament, marking a significant milestone for the country in reinforcing workers’ rights, including the recent amendments to the Sabah and Sarawak Labour Ordinances,” he said. — Bernama





