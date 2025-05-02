KUALA LUMPUR, May 2 — The Federation of Malaysian Manufacturing (FMM) has proposed that the government formulate a National Action Plan on Labour Quarters to address the shortage of proper accommodation for workers, especially in key industrial areas and logistics hubs across the country.

Its president, Tan Sri Soh Thian Lai, proposed that the action plan be implemented jointly by the Housing and Local Government Ministry, the Human Resources Ministry and local authorities.

“The current shortfall in Centralised Labour Quarters (CLQ) and Temporary Labour Quarters (TLQ) has impacted both worker welfare and employer compliance with Act 446, which governs minimum standards of housing and amenities,” he said in a statement.

He added that employers often face delays in obtaining development approvals and navigating bureaucratic processes, making it difficult to provide workers with safe, regulated living conditions.

As such, the FMM recommended three core measures under the proposed action plan, namely the fast-tracking of approvals for CLQ and TLQ development, targeted incentives for employers and developers to build or retrofit proper accommodation, and public–private partnership (PPP) models aligned with local development strategies.

“These measures are essential to ensure that worker housing evolves in tandem with Malaysia’s industrial growth,” Soh said.

On other developments, FMM also praised the government’s broader labour reforms, citing the recent drop in unemployment to 3.1 per cent and the increase in female labour force participation to 56.2 per cent as signs of effective policy intervention.

Soh said the introduction of the Madani Workers’ Card, which offers discounts on essential goods and services, is a significant step forward in integrating social protection into worker benefits.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim when delivering his message in conjunction with the 2025 National Labour Day celebration at Axiata Arena, Bukit Jalil here yesterday, announced that one million union members will receive discounts of up to 30 per cent from over 100 companies offering essential goods and services through the Madani Workers’ Card initiative.

“This is in appreciation of workers for their hard work in carrying out their duties and trust,” Anwar said.

In a nod to Malaysia’s labour movement history, Soh welcomed the revival of the “Solidariti Perjuangan” song, penned by Human Resources Minister Steven Sim, which he said serves as a timely reminder of the central role of workers in nation-building. — Bernama