SIBU, May 2 — A man is feared drowned after he reportedly fell into a river near the LKIM Fisheries Port Jetty in Tanjung Manis early this morning.

The victim, identified as Tan San Belati, 40, from Sungai Mapai, Kanowit, is believed to have slipped while walking down the jetty.

He was on his way back to a trawler to rest after spending time with his co-workers.

He was last seen wearing short jeans and a collared blue shirt.

The Fire and Rescue Department received a call about the incident at 1.56am.

A search and rescue team from the Tanjung Manis fire station was sent, involving five firefighters and a fire engine.

The search was suspended at 3.23am and resumed at 8am today after discussions with the police. — Bernama