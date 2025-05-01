ALOR SETAR, May 1 — The principal of Sekolah Menengah Keat Hwa (Persendirian) has resigned following a sexual harassment scandal involving a male teacher.

The school’s vice-principal has also stepped down temporarily while investigations continue, news portal Malaysiakini reported today.

Late last night, the school board said Chang Siew Hong as principal resigned for health reasons while vice-principal Khor Chee Beng is stepping down temporarily to allow the investigation to proceed smoothly.

The board has now formed a special task force to oversee school operations during this period and will file a formal report to the United School Committees’ Association of Kedah.

The school board plans to form an independent investigation team to look into any possible administrative misconduct.

“This team should consist of members of the association or individuals with public credibility. School board members and the parent-teacher association members will not be involved,” the board was quoted as saying in a statement last night.

The board also cancelled a planned school fundraising bazaar to focus fully on reforms and student safety.

The board expressed deep regret over the incident and said it trusts the law will ensure justice is served.

Malaysiakini also reported seven formal complaints to the police about the teacher have been filed to date, including six from former students.

Kota Setar district police chief Siti Noor Salawati said two investigation papers have been completed and sent to the public prosecutor.

The teacher, employed at the school since 2016, was arrested on April 17 and was later suspended by the school before being terminated.